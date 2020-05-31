Governor Northam authorizes curfew in Richmond, National Guard on alert

Published: May 31, 2020, 10:09 am Updated: May 31, 2020, 10:40 am

RICHMOND, Va. – Protests and violence continued for a second night in Richmond, as protesters demonstrated against the death of George Floyd, a handcuffed black man who pleaded for air as a white police officer pressed his knee on his neck in Minneapolis, MN.

Governor Northam authorized a curfew in Richmond at the request of Mayor Levar Stoney on Sunday morning. Northam also put the National Guard on alert.

This comes after NBC 12 reported two capitol police officers were hurt. One was hit by a baseball bat and the other with a beer bottle. Richmond police said a man was shot as violent protests erupted Saturday night.

Multiple businesses in Richmond were set on fire, damaged and looted.

Photos posted to social media late Saturday and early Sunday showed the bases of at least two statues in Richmond — those of Confederate generals Robert E. Lee and J.E.B. Stuart — almost entirely covered in graffiti.

Nearby, a fire burned for a time at the headquarters of the United Daughters of the Confederacy, a group responsible for erecting many Confederate statues and fighting their removal. The building, too, was covered in graffiti, The Richmond Times-Dispatch reported.

This comes after a police car and buses were burned Friday night in Virginia’s capitol.

Governor Ralph Northam issued the following statement Sunday morning about protests in the City of Richmond:

“I acknowledge each of the voices crying out for justice and healing across the United States and in our Commonwealth. I affirm the deep concerns from the black community.

“I hear you. I know your pain is real. We have all seen too many people harassed, abused, and killed by law enforcement officers, in too many places, for too long—just for being black. I also know that others are exploiting this pain and are now causing violence.

“I spoke with Mayor Levar Stoney throughout the night; pursuant to the Mayor’s requests, I have authorized a curfew in Richmond and placed the Virginia National Guard on alert. They stand ready to assist in protecting our residents, businesses, especially small and black-owned businesses, and the capital city.

“As Governor of Virginia, I call on all Virginians to join together and build a renewed commitment to working for justice and fair treatment.”

(The Associated Press and NBC 12 also contributed to this report)