What’s News Today: Graduations, businesses reopening

ROANOKE, Va. – The Yokohama Tire Plant in Salem is set to reopen today. It closed as a precautionary measure in April to help stop the spread of COVID-19. The company says it has put several safety protocols in place to ensure health and welfare of workers.

Narrows High School is holding a drive-by parade today to celebrate its seniors. Seniors will enter the gravel lot by the basketball court at Narrows Town Park.

Virginia Lottery customer service centers, including the one in Roanoke, will reopen today. Customers and employees will be required to wear face masks. You will receive a claim packet and pen, then return to your car to fill it out, or you can download it online.

Roanoke City Council will hear information about electronic bicycles and possible regulations. The General Assembly passed a law, allowing certain classes of the e-bikes on shared-use paths, including greenways, unless localities outlawed them by July 1st. City council could hold a public hearing later this month on banning those on greenways. Council could also establish a task force to review the star City Strong recovery plan and make recommendations for use of the recovery fund.

Lake Christians Ministries will offer increased services, starting today, to those in need in Franklin, Bedford and Pittsylvania Counties. It will offer curbside food assistance twice a week, as well as a limited number of financial aid and New Tomorrows appointments.

The commission of Accreditation for Law Enforcement Agencies will begin looking at the Bedford Police Department today. It will look at policies and procedures, management and operations to see if it should be granted accreditation. Today at 5 p.m., there’s a virtual public comment session, where you can give feedback to the agency. You can call and give your comments starting at 1 p.m. today.

Roanoke City seniors can pick up their diploma today. Students will go to the school at their designated times, with up to four family members. They will walk the stage and receive their diplomas.