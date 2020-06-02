’I really got emotional about it’: Lynchburg officer stands hand-in-hand with protesters

LYNCHBURG, Va. – Emotions ran high in downtown Lynchburg Tuesday at the local NAACP chapters demonstration. Perhaps the height of it all was when an officer stood alongside protesters.

While protesters laid on the ground and shouted ‘I can’t breathe,’ a mantra of movements across the country and George Floyd’s final words, Lt. Rodney Carson helped them back to their feet in an emotional display of support.

“It was 100% wrong and we just want to let the community know as an officer and the Lynchburg Police Department, we are here to support [them]," said an emotional Carson.

Mayor Treney Tweeney also kneeled with protesters.

“If the police officer who is working to keep the peace and the control and help us be safe can get help others get up, I can kneel with them. I can kneel with all of our citizens," she said.

The event was held at Monument Terrace in downtown Lynchburg.

“As police officers, we have a job to do but we still love our community," said Carson.

In an effort to better relations between the community and officers, Carson has organized a group that will speak with organizations or individuals one-on-one across the Hill City.

Contact the Lynchburg Police Department for more information.