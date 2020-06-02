Valley View Mall closed Tuesday due to potential protests
ROANOKE, Va. – The public information officer for the Roanoke City Police Department says they received information that there could be potential civil unrest in the Valley View area.
A spokesperson with CBL Properties said the decision to close the mall was made after they received information about the potential protests.
According to the mall’s website, it will reopen Wednesday at 11 a.m.
Copyright 2020 by WSLS 10 - All rights reserved.