Lynchburg police officers accused of inappropriate behavior

LYNCHBURG, Va. – The Lynchburg Police Department is investigating the possible inappropriate behavior of one of its officers.

On Wednesday, the Department received information about an accusation related to an arrest and stun gun usage in the area of Old Forest Road on Tuesday night.

Once the accusation was received, an investigation began immediately, according to police.

The preliminary investigation indicates that no officers had any interactions with anyone in the Old Forest Road area during the time frame of the accusation.

Police said they would continue to investigate every aspect of this accusation and if additional information indicates this event took place, the officers will be held accountable.

Anyone with information related to this accusation is asked to contact the Lynchburg Police Department’s Professional Standards Department at 434-455-6052.