WATCH: Protests in Campbell County, just outside Lynchburg
Campbell County has no curfew, while Lynchburg’s went into effect at 8 p.m.
CAMPBELL COUNTY, Va. – Protesters athered at the Sheetz on Wards Road in Campbell County on Tuesday night.
Tuesday marks the first night that Lynchburg has a mandatory curfew and this Sheetz is walking distance from the Lynchburg/Campbell County border.
They then moved down to a man’s house, who gave them permission to be there.
The group then returned to the Sheetz and ended their protest.
