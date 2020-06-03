81ºF

If you are disabled and need help with the Public File, call 540-512-1554.

Local News

WATCH: Protests in Campbell County, just outside Lynchburg

Campbell County has no curfew, while Lynchburg’s went into effect at 8 p.m.

Magdala Louissaint, Lynchburg Bureau Reporter

Tags: Lynchburg, Protest, Campbell County
Protests happening in Campbell County on June 2, 2020.
Protests happening in Campbell County on June 2, 2020. (WSLS 10)

CAMPBELL COUNTY, Va. – Protesters athered at the Sheetz on Wards Road in Campbell County on Tuesday night.

Protests in Campbell County

Protesters are in Campbell County, within walking distance of Lynchburg, which enacted a mandatory curfew tonight.

Posted by WSLS 10 / WSLS.com on Tuesday, June 2, 2020

Tuesday marks the first night that Lynchburg has a mandatory curfew and this Sheetz is walking distance from the Lynchburg/Campbell County border.

They then moved down to a man’s house, who gave them permission to be there.

The group then returned to the Sheetz and ended their protest.

Copyright 2020 by WSLS 10 - All rights reserved.

About the Author: