WATCH: Roanoke leaders to address recent protests, give coronavirus update

News conference happened at 3 p.m.

ROANOKE, Va. – Roanoke Mayor Sherman Lea and other city leaders are scheduled to speak on Wednesday afternoon.

Rather than just focus on a coronavirus update, as in past week’s, they will also be discussing the recent protests in the city.

Police Chief Sam Roman will also be speaking.

