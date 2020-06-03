WATCH: Roanoke leaders to address recent protests, give coronavirus update
News conference happened at 3 p.m.
ROANOKE, Va. – Roanoke Mayor Sherman Lea and other city leaders are scheduled to speak on Wednesday afternoon.
Rather than just focus on a coronavirus update, as in past week’s, they will also be discussing the recent protests in the city.Posted by WSLS 10 / WSLS.com on Wednesday, June 3, 2020
Police Chief Sam Roman will also be speaking.
