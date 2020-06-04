Gyms prepare to reopen with new guidelines under Phase Two

ROANOKE, Va. – Fitness centers are among the businesses preparing to reopen Friday after months of being forced to close because of the coronavirus.

Gyms were allowed to reopen with outdoor classes under Phase One.

During Phase Two, which starts Friday, gyms can hold indoor classes at 30% capacity, among other guidelines.

Brickhouse Crossfit owner Ryan Robertson said they're ready to get back inside, but things will look a lot different.

“First off, not sharing equipment, but cleaning each piece of equipment after each use and really managing how we’re moving about around the facility and just making sure that our members feel safe coming into the gym,” Robertson said.

Robertson said he’s working to make sure his gym meets all guidelines and will reopen on Monday.