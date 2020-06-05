Fleet Feet Roanoke selling special T-shirts in wake of nationwide protests

ROANOKE COUNTY, Va. – A local running apparel store is contributing to the nationwide movement for racial justice by selling special T-shirts.

About 60 shirts had been ordered from Fleet Feet in Roanoke as of Thursday afternoon.

They say “We Move Forward Together" and “Spread Kindness. It’s the Roanoke Way.”

100% of the proceeds will go to TAP and Humble Hustle in Roanoke.

“We just want to convey that we’ve got to work together as a community to create change, and it’s about everyone. We’re welcoming to all, we’re inclusive,” said Fleet Feet Marketing Manager Casey Lewis.

“These are hard times for our community, for black people in general, so it feels good to know that they want to empower us in some way shape or form so that way we can empower our own community,” said Humble Hustle founder Xavier Duckett.

As of Thursday, about 200 shirts were available but more could be ordered if the demand is high enough.