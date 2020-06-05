Roanoke recruiting members for coronavirus recovery fund task force

ROANOKE, Va. – Roanoke is looking for volunteers to keep the Star City strong and recover from the economic impacts of COVID-19.

City leaders started the Star City Strong Recovery Fund Task Force to distribute at least $1 million in emergency funding.

They are looking for applicants from all sectors like citizens, health care, hospitality, small businesses and nonprofits to help them decide how to spend it.

In total, there will be about 40 members serving on the task force, including Mayor Sherman Lea, Vice Mayor Joe Cobb, City Manager Bob Cowell.

“Where can we make the most difference in our community, really, to support that recovery in light of the fact that, you know, we’re only going to make a small dent in what’s necessary as we move forward?” said Roanoke City Manager Bob Cowell.

Applications to join the task force are due by 5 p.m. on June 11.