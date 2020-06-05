72ºF

Roanoke, Salem crews called to help with hazmat spill in Carroll County

Samantha Smith, Digital Content Producer

Crews responded to hazmat spill in Carroll County
CARROLL COUNTY, Va. – Crews from Roanoke and Salem are heading home after they were called to help with a hazmat spill that resulted from a tractor-trailer crash in Carroll County.

Authorities say crews were dispatched to mile marker 13 on I-77 just before midnight Thursday after a tractor-trailer started leaking hazardous chemicals after a crash.

Around 25 gallons out of a 55-gallon drum of chemical resin had leaked, according to Roanoke Fire-EMS.

Crews say they were able to help mitigate the impacts of the spill, and as of 7:30 a.m., the crew is on its way home.

