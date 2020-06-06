Lynchburg’s Academy Center of the Arts starts reopening

LYNCHBURG, Va. – Some businesses will fully reopen under Phase Two of Virginia’s reopening guidelines, but for places like the Academy Center of the Arts in Lynchburg, reopening is going to be slow.

The theater is still closed but under Phase Two, the center can open its art gallery and education rooms again.

Officials told 10 news summer camp programs will be back at the end of June for children.

Organizers said there will be daily temperature checks, separate entrance and exit doors, and all staff members will be wearing masks.

“I know parents are wanting to get kids out of the house and engaged and also engaged with their peers, which is really important. With that though we’re taking a high level of safety measures and taking CDC recommendations really, really seriously,” said executive director Geoff Kershner.

The academy will continue some programs online, and some involve an actress from NBC’s Blacklist show.

