Virginia State Police investigating deadly crash in Bedford County

BEDFORD COUNTY, Va. – Virginia State Police Trooper T.M. Wertz is investigating a two vehicle crash which resulted in a fatality.

According to State Police, the crash occurred on Friday, at 10:53 p.m. on Route 460, two tenths of a mile west of Dixie Lane in Bedford County.

Police say A 1993 Toyota Corolla was traveling east in the westbound lanes on Route 460, when the vehicle struck a 2015 Chevrolet Malibu head-on.

The driver of the Toyota was identified as Tyler Jacob Little, 23, of Hurt, Va.

According to police, he was wearing his seat belt and was transported to Centra Bedford Memorial Hospital, where he later died.

Alcohol is believed to be a factor in the crash.

There is no information on the driver of the Chevrolet at this time.

The crash remains under investigation.