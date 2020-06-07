A man is dead after a possible hit-and-run in South Boston

SOUTH BOSTON, Va. – A man is dead after an apparent hit-and-run in South Boston Saturday night.

The South Boston Police Department received a call around 11 p.m. for a person lying by the side of the street near Howard Avenue.

The caller advised that the person had possibly been struck by a car.

Upon arrival, officers say they found 48-year-old Donald Jeffreys of South Boston dead with injuries that appeared to be consistent with being hit by a car.

Warrants were obtained for 47-year-old Quincy Eugene Moore of South Boston in reference to the incident.

Moore is charged with Second Degree Murder and Fleeing the Scene of an Accident involving Injury or Death.

Police are still looking for Moore.

Anyone with information is asked to call the South Boston Police Department.