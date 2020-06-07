Pedestrian hit by car in Roanoke early Sunday morning

ROANOKE, Va. – One person was hospitalized early Sunday morning after being hit by a car.

According to Roanoke police, the call about the crash in the 2300 block of Williamson Road came in at 12:35 a.m.

As of 2:30 a.m. the block was still roped off by crime scene tape.

An overturned wheelchair and some unidentified items could be seen in the middle of the road.

Nearby the wheelchair was a white sedan.

According to Roanoke police, for a variety of factors the crash is being investigated by Virginia State Police.

As of 4 a.m., state police had not released any information.

Bystanders declined to speak to 10 News.

A few minutes before the crash, one person was shot in the parking lot of Legends Sports Bar in the 2800 block of Williamson Road.

The victim was hospitalized for treatment, but the extent of their injuries was unknown Sunday morning.

Police at the scene of the crash did not say if anyone had been arrested, but did say the crash and the shooting are unrelated.