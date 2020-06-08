Christiansburg among Virginia DMV centers to reopen
Appointment are still required at any open locations
RICHMOND, Va. – The Virginia Department of Transportation announced that it’s reopening four service centers for customers.
Christiansburg, Farmville, Waynesboro and Woodstock are now open, by appointment only.
Virginians have booked more than 196,000 appointments via DMV’s new appointment system since its launch on May 13, according to the Department of Transportation.
Originally, 11 centers were reopened when Virginia entered Phase One.
Now, 27 centers are open for customers across the state.
Click here to start the processes of making an appointment.
Here’s a full list of service centers now open for appointments
- Abingdon (25552 Lee Highway, Abingdon, VA 24211-7466), 8 a.m.-5 p.m.
- Arlington (4150 South Four Mile Run Drive, Arlington, VA 22206), 8 a.m. - 6 p.m.
- Charlottesville (2055 Abbey Road, Charlottesville, VA 22911-3540), 8 a.m.-6 p.m.
- Chester (12100 Branders Creek Drive, Chester, VA 23831), 8 a.m.-6 p.m.
- Chesterfield (610 Johnston Willis Drive, Richmond, VA 23236-3949), 8 a.m.-6 p.m.
- Christiansburg (385 Arbor Drive, Christiansburg, VA 24073), M-F 8 a.m.-5 p.m.; S 8 a.m.-noon
- Emporia (103 Commonwealth Boulevard, Emporia, VA 23847), 8 a.m.-5 p.m.
- Farmville (300 North Virginia Street, Farmville, VA 23901) M-F 8 a.m.-5 p.m.; S 8 a.m.-noon
- Franconia (6306 Grovedale Drive, Alexandria, VA 22310), 8 a.m. - 6 p.m.
- Fredericksburg (5700 Southpoint Centre Boulevard, Fredericksburg, VA 22407-2601), 8 a.m.-6 p.m.
- Front Royal (15 Water Street, Front Royal, VA 22630), M-F 8 a.m.-5 p.m.; S 8 a.m.-noon
- Galax (7565 Carrollton Pike, Galax, VA 24333), M-F 8 a.m.-5 p.m.; S 8 a.m.-noon
- Hampton (8109 Roanoke Avenue, Hampton, VA 23605-1637), 8 a.m.-6 p.m.
- Harrisonburg (3281 Peoples Drive, Harrisonburg, VA 22801-7600), 8 a.m.-6 p.m.
- Leesburg (945 Edwards Ferry Road NE, Leesburg, VA 20176), 8 a.m. - 6 p.m.
- Lynchburg (3236 Odd Fellows Road, Lynchburg, VA 24501), 8 a.m.-6 p.m.
- Martinsville (310 Starling Avenue, Martinsville, VA 24112), M-F 8 a.m.-5 p.m.; S 8 a.m.-noon
- Newport News (12730 Patrick Henry Drive, Newport News, VA 23602), 8 a.m.-6 p.m.
- Norfolk/Military Circle (5745 Poplar Hall Drive, Norfolk, VA 23502), 8 a.m.-6 p.m.
- North Henrico (9015 Brook Road, Glen Allen, VA 23060), 8 a.m.-6 p.m.
- Onancock (20 North Street, Onancock, VA 23417), M-F 8 a.m. - 5 p.m.; S 8 a.m. - noon
- Portsmouth (6400 Bickford Parkway, Portsmouth, VA 23703), 8 a.m.-6 p.m.
- Prince William/Manassas (11270 Bulloch Drive, Manassas, VA 20109), 8 a.m. - 6 p.m.
- Richmond Central (2300 West Broad Street, Richmond, VA 23269), 8 a.m. - 6 p.m.
- Roanoke (5220 Valleypark Drive, Roanoke, VA 24019), 8 a.m.-6 p.m.
- South Boston (2039 Hamilton Boulevard, South Boston, VA 24592-2141), 8 a.m.-5 p.m.
- Tazewell (1151 Tazewell Avenue, Tazewell, VA 24651), 8 a.m.-5 p.m.
- Tysons Corner (1968 Gallows Road, Vienna, VA 22182), 8 a.m. - 6 p.m.
- Virginia Beach/Buckner (3551 Buckner Boulevard, Virginia Beach, VA 23453-5101), 8 a.m.-6 p.m.
- Waynesboro (998 Hopeman Parkway, Waynesboro, VA 22980) M-F 8 a.m.-5 p.m.; S 8 a.m.-noon
- Woodstock (714-A North Main Street, Woodstock, VA 22664) M-F 8 a.m.-5 p.m.; S 8 a.m.-noon
Here’s a list of services that can appointment can be made for:
- Original driver's licenses
- Original commercial driver's licenses
- Replacement driver's licenses for a name change
- Driver's license renewals
- Original and renewal ID cards
- ID card replacements for a name change
- Original and replacement disabled parking placards
- HAZMAT fingerprinting (select locations only)
- Original and substitute titles
- Original and transfer of vehicle registrations (no title)
- Vital records
- Compliance/Reinstatement of Driving Privileges to include insurance payment plan set-up
- Payment Plan: Monthly Installment Payment
- Knowledge testing for learner’s permits and business partners (No road testing for passenger vehicles and motorcycles can be offered at this time.)
Other services not listed can be completed online at dmvNOW.com.
