Christiansburg among Virginia DMV centers to reopen

RICHMOND, Va. – The Virginia Department of Transportation announced that it’s reopening four service centers for customers.

Christiansburg, Farmville, Waynesboro and Woodstock are now open, by appointment only.

Virginians have booked more than 196,000 appointments via DMV’s new appointment system since its launch on May 13, according to the Department of Transportation.

Originally, 11 centers were reopened when Virginia entered Phase One.

Now, 27 centers are open for customers across the state.

Here’s a full list of service centers now open for appointments

Abingdon (25552 Lee Highway, Abingdon, VA 24211-7466), 8 a.m.-5 p.m.

Arlington (4150 South Four Mile Run Drive, Arlington, VA 22206), 8 a.m. - 6 p.m.

Charlottesville (2055 Abbey Road, Charlottesville, VA 22911-3540), 8 a.m.-6 p.m.

Chester (12100 Branders Creek Drive, Chester, VA 23831), 8 a.m.-6 p.m.

Chesterfield (610 Johnston Willis Drive, Richmond, VA 23236-3949), 8 a.m.-6 p.m.

Christiansburg (385 Arbor Drive, Christiansburg, VA 24073), M-F 8 a.m.-5 p.m.; S 8 a.m.-noon

Emporia (103 Commonwealth Boulevard, Emporia, VA 23847), 8 a.m.-5 p.m.

Farmville (300 North Virginia Street, Farmville, VA 23901) M-F 8 a.m.-5 p.m.; S 8 a.m.-noon

Franconia (6306 Grovedale Drive, Alexandria, VA 22310), 8 a.m. - 6 p.m.

Fredericksburg (5700 Southpoint Centre Boulevard, Fredericksburg, VA 22407-2601), 8 a.m.-6 p.m.

Front Royal (15 Water Street, Front Royal, VA 22630), M-F 8 a.m.-5 p.m.; S 8 a.m.-noon

Galax (7565 Carrollton Pike, Galax, VA 24333), M-F 8 a.m.-5 p.m.; S 8 a.m.-noon

Hampton (8109 Roanoke Avenue, Hampton, VA 23605-1637), 8 a.m.-6 p.m.

Harrisonburg (3281 Peoples Drive, Harrisonburg, VA 22801-7600), 8 a.m.-6 p.m.

Leesburg (945 Edwards Ferry Road NE, Leesburg, VA 20176), 8 a.m. - 6 p.m.

Lynchburg (3236 Odd Fellows Road, Lynchburg, VA 24501), 8 a.m.-6 p.m.

Martinsville (310 Starling Avenue, Martinsville, VA 24112), M-F 8 a.m.-5 p.m.; S 8 a.m.-noon

Newport News (12730 Patrick Henry Drive, Newport News, VA 23602), 8 a.m.-6 p.m.

Norfolk/Military Circle (5745 Poplar Hall Drive, Norfolk, VA 23502), 8 a.m.-6 p.m.

North Henrico (9015 Brook Road, Glen Allen, VA 23060), 8 a.m.-6 p.m.

Onancock (20 North Street, Onancock, VA 23417), M-F 8 a.m. - 5 p.m.; S 8 a.m. - noon

Portsmouth (6400 Bickford Parkway, Portsmouth, VA 23703), 8 a.m.-6 p.m.

Prince William/Manassas (11270 Bulloch Drive, Manassas, VA 20109), 8 a.m. - 6 p.m.

Richmond Central (2300 West Broad Street, Richmond, VA 23269), 8 a.m. - 6 p.m.

Roanoke (5220 Valleypark Drive, Roanoke, VA 24019), 8 a.m.-6 p.m.

South Boston (2039 Hamilton Boulevard, South Boston, VA 24592-2141), 8 a.m.-5 p.m.

Tazewell (1151 Tazewell Avenue, Tazewell, VA 24651), 8 a.m.-5 p.m.

Tysons Corner (1968 Gallows Road, Vienna, VA 22182), 8 a.m. - 6 p.m.

Virginia Beach/Buckner (3551 Buckner Boulevard, Virginia Beach, VA 23453-5101), 8 a.m.-6 p.m.

Waynesboro (998 Hopeman Parkway, Waynesboro, VA 22980) M-F 8 a.m.-5 p.m.; S 8 a.m.-noon

Woodstock (714-A North Main Street, Woodstock, VA 22664) M-F 8 a.m.-5 p.m.; S 8 a.m.-noon

Here’s a list of services that can appointment can be made for:

Original driver's licenses

Original commercial driver's licenses

Replacement driver's licenses for a name change

Driver's license renewals

Original and renewal ID cards

ID card replacements for a name change

Original and replacement disabled parking placards

HAZMAT fingerprinting (select locations only)

Original and substitute titles

Original and transfer of vehicle registrations (no title)

Vital records

Compliance/Reinstatement of Driving Privileges to include insurance payment plan set-up

Payment Plan: Monthly Installment Payment

Knowledge testing for learner’s permits and business partners (No road testing for passenger vehicles and motorcycles can be offered at this time.)

Other services not listed can be completed online at dmvNOW.com.