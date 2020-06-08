One hospitalized after Centra vehicle involved in Lynchburg roll-over crash

LYNCHBURG, Va. – One person was taken to the hospital as a precaution after a crash in Lynchburg on Monday evening, according to police.

The crash, which involved a Centra transport van, happened at the intersection of Kemper and 12th streets.

The person in the back of the van was taken to the hospital as a precaution while no one else in either vehicle was hurt.

Traffic is being rerouted as the crash is investigated.