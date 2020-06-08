83ºF

If you are disabled and need help with the Public File, call 540-512-1554.

Local News

One hospitalized after Centra vehicle involved in Lynchburg roll-over crash

Traffic being rerouted

Magdala Louissaint, Lynchburg Bureau Reporter

Tags: Centra, Lynchburg, Crash
Crash on Monday, June 8, 2020, in Lynchburg, Virgina.
Crash on Monday, June 8, 2020, in Lynchburg, Virgina. (WSLS 10)

LYNCHBURG, Va. – One person was taken to the hospital as a precaution after a crash in Lynchburg on Monday evening, according to police.

The crash, which involved a Centra transport van, happened at the intersection of Kemper and 12th streets.

The person in the back of the van was taken to the hospital as a precaution while no one else in either vehicle was hurt.

Traffic is being rerouted as the crash is investigated.

Copyright 2020 by WSLS 10 - All rights reserved.

About the Author: