Catholic Diocese of Richmond announces review of child sex abuse allegations

RICHMOND, Va. – The Catholic Diocese of Richmond has announced it has started a review of child sexual abuse allegations involving four retired or inactive priests.

According to a release from the diocese’s office, none of the accused priests are actively serving in ministry and the diocese has not reached a conclusion on any of the allegations.

The accused priests will not be allowed to publicly practice until the rivew is over, and officials say the accused are presumed innocent until the review is over.

“While the alleged incidents are from the past, we recognize the pain is still a deep and present reality for victim survivors of abuse and for their loved ones,” said Bishop Barry C. Knestout. “We continue to pray for their healing and for their loved ones who support them.”

The Diocesan Review Board will make recommendations to Bishop Knestout as part of the review process which the diocese says will help Bishop Knestout determine a response to the allegations.

Officials say the diocese has also notified the authorities.