Valley View Chick-fil-A closing temporarily after employee tests positive for coronavirus

ROANOKE, Va. – An employee at the Chick-fil-A on Valley View Blvd. in Roanoke was diagnosed with COVID-19, according to Chick-fil-A, Inc.

The Valley View location will close temporarily. The company said they are deep cleaning and disinfecting the restaurant while their doors are closed to the public.

The company didn’t give a reopen date but said they are working with the Virginia Department of Health to determine when it would be safe to reopen.

It’s not clear when the employee last worked in the building, or what their role is.

Read the full statement from Chick-fil-A, Inc. here:

“Our highest priority is the health and well-being of our Team Members and Guests. After learning that a Team Member at Chick-fil-A Valley View Boulevard was diagnosed with COVID-19, the restaurant temporarily closed and took precautionary measures, including disinfecting and deep cleaning the restaurant. The restaurant is working with the Virginia Department of Health to determine when it is safe to reopen. Safe service is our top priority and our restaurants continue to follow CDC and local health department guidelines.”