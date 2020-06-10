85ºF

Smith Mountain Lake, Claytor Lake beaches to open Friday

Both have been closed since March 30

Jeff Williamson, Digital Content Manager

LEFT: Smith Mountain Lake beach goers RIGHT: Claytor Lake beach goers (Virginia Department of Conservation and Recreation)

Beach goers rejoice!

Starting Friday, you can again enjoy the lakefront beaches at both Smith Mountain Lake and Claytor Lake.

However, if overcrowding occurs, these beaches will be closed.

Those at either beach are advised to respect social distancing and not participate in team sports.

Also, no tents or grouping of umbrellas will be allowed.

As for masks, they will be required in buildings, including restrooms and bathhouses.

Claytor Lake

Both the beach and snack bar open Friday.

Here’s a look a the lake’s upcoming beach and snack bar schedule:

June 12-14 (Fri-Sun) Guarded beach and snack bar available

June 15-17 (Mon-Wed) Swim at your own risk and no snack bar

June 18-21 (Thur-Sun) Guarded beach and snack bar available

June 22-24 (Mon-Wed) Swim at your own risk and no snack bar

June 25-28 (Thur-Sun) Guarded beach and snack bar available

