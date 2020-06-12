Amherst County authorities arrest 8, searching for more after drug indictments
Indictment were handed down Tuesday
AMHERST COUNTY, Va. – The Amherst County Sheriff’s Office is making arrests after 15 people were indicted on 27 drug charges by a grand jury on Tuesday.
So far, eight of the 15 have been arrested and authorities are searching for the remaining seven.
Below is a list of those who have been arrested:
- Ralph Wayne Jamerson, 47 - Charged with three counts of manufacturing, selling, giving, distributing, or possessing with intent to manufacture, sell, give, or distribute a controlled substance or an imitation controlled substance prohibited
- Nathan Coker, 73 - Charged with one count of manufacturing, selling, giving, distributing, or possessing with intent to manufacture, sell, give, or distribute a controlled substance or an imitation controlled substance prohibited
- Christopher Purvis, 32 - Charged with two counts of manufacturing, selling, giving, distributing, or possessing with intent to manufacture, sell, give, or distribute a controlled substance or an imitation controlled substance prohibited
- Gerald Inman, 65 - Charged with one count manufacturing, selling, giving, distributing, or possessing with intent to manufacture, sell, give, or distribute a controlled substance or an imitation controlled substance prohibited, 100-200 Grams
- Tyler Dalton - Charged with one count of manufacturing, selling, giving, distributing, or possessing with intent to manufacture, sell, give, or distribute a controlled substance or an imitation controlled substance prohibited
- Mitchell Drain - Charged with one count of manufacturing, selling, giving, distributing, or possessing with intent to manufacture, sell, give, or distribute a controlled substance or an imitation controlled substance prohibited
- Daniel Childress, 48 - Charged with one count of manufacturing, selling, giving, distributing, or possessing with intent to manufacture, sell, give, or distribute a controlled substance or an imitation controlled substance prohibited
- John Keith Hines - Charged with two counts of manufacturing, selling, giving, distributing, or possessing with intent to manufacture, sell, give, or distribute a controlled substance or an imitation controlled substance prohibited
