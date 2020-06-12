84ºF

If you are disabled and need help with the Public File, call 540-512-1554.

Local News

Amherst County authorities arrest 8, searching for more after drug indictments

Indictment were handed down Tuesday

Jeff Williamson, Digital Content Manager

Tags: Amherst County, Crime
Amherst County drug arrests
Amherst County drug arrests (Blue Ridge Regional Jail)

AMHERST COUNTY, Va. – The Amherst County Sheriff’s Office is making arrests after 15 people were indicted on 27 drug charges by a grand jury on Tuesday.

So far, eight of the 15 have been arrested and authorities are searching for the remaining seven.

Below is a list of those who have been arrested:

  1. Ralph Wayne Jamerson, 47 - Charged with three counts of manufacturing, selling, giving, distributing, or possessing with intent to manufacture, sell, give, or distribute a controlled substance or an imitation controlled substance prohibited
  2. Nathan Coker, 73 - Charged with one count of manufacturing, selling, giving, distributing, or possessing with intent to manufacture, sell, give, or distribute a controlled substance or an imitation controlled substance prohibited
  3. Christopher Purvis, 32 - Charged with two counts of manufacturing, selling, giving, distributing, or possessing with intent to manufacture, sell, give, or distribute a controlled substance or an imitation controlled substance prohibited
  4. Gerald Inman, 65 - Charged with one count manufacturing, selling, giving, distributing, or possessing with intent to manufacture, sell, give, or distribute a controlled substance or an imitation controlled substance prohibited, 100-200 Grams
  5. Tyler Dalton - Charged with one count of manufacturing, selling, giving, distributing, or possessing with intent to manufacture, sell, give, or distribute a controlled substance or an imitation controlled substance prohibited
  6. Mitchell Drain - Charged with one count of manufacturing, selling, giving, distributing, or possessing with intent to manufacture, sell, give, or distribute a controlled substance or an imitation controlled substance prohibited
  7. Daniel Childress, 48 - Charged with one count of manufacturing, selling, giving, distributing, or possessing with intent to manufacture, sell, give, or distribute a controlled substance or an imitation controlled substance prohibited
  8. John Keith Hines - Charged with two counts of manufacturing, selling, giving, distributing, or possessing with intent to manufacture, sell, give, or distribute a controlled substance or an imitation controlled substance prohibited

Copyright 2020 by WSLS 10 - All rights reserved.

About the Author: