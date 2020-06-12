First Team Volkswagen honored with Stormwater Clean Award

ROANOKE COUNTY, Va. – A construction project in Roanoke County is being recognized for its commitment to protecting local water resources.

The First Team Volkswagen project located at 6614 Peters Creek Road is the first 2020 recipient of the Stormwater Clean Award presented by Roanoke County.

Roanoke County officials said First Team and its grading contractor, Jeff Holt, of Holt, Inc., have taken the land-disturbing activities seriously on the project by properly installing and maintaining the required erosion and sediment controls and stormwater management measures.

The project has also put measures into place that minimize the amount of sediment-laden stormwater runoff leaving the site, which reduces impacts to downstream receiving waterways.

The award is part of Roanoke County’s Contractor Appreciation Program, which was unveiled in 2017 and recognizes land-disturbing contractors who “conduct exemplary work within the County to protect its natural water resources.”

The First Team Volkswagen project will display a banner announcing the award at the project site until work is complete.