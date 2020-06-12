84ºF

Kroger to resume normal hours starting Sunday

Stores will again open at 6 a.m.

Jeff Williamson, Digital Content Manager

Kroger and its subsidiaries have been expanding, like other major grocery store chains during the pandemic. (Kroger Co)

ROANOKE, Va. – After months of an altered schedule, Krogers across the state will be back to normal this weekend.

Starting Sunday, June 14, stores will again open at 6 a.m. and close at either 10 p.m., 11 p.m. or 12 a.m., depending on when each store traditionally closed.

Pharmacy hours will not change and fuel centers will open at 6 a.m. and close at either 10 or 11 p.m.

Senior and high-risk shopping hours will remain for the time being, but will be extended from 6-8 a.m. on Tuesday through Thursday each week.

For your store’s hours, visit Kroger.com.

While resuming regular store hours, protective measures will still remain in place.

These include:

  • Limiting store capacity
  • Enhanced daily sanitation, including cart sanitation
  • Plexiglass barriers at registers
  • Social distancing decals to encourage social distancing
  • Sanitizer stations throughout stores
  • Personal protective equipment (PPE), including masks, gloves and face shields provided for associates
  • Associate temperature monitoring
  • Continuing to expand curbside pickup and delivery services, as well as contactless payment solutions, like Kroger Pay

This change is for all of Kroger’s Mid-Atlantic Division, which includes Virginia and West Virginia, as well as parts of Tennessee, Kentucky and Ohio.

