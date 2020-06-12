Kroger to resume normal hours starting Sunday

ROANOKE, Va. – After months of an altered schedule, Krogers across the state will be back to normal this weekend.

Starting Sunday, June 14, stores will again open at 6 a.m. and close at either 10 p.m., 11 p.m. or 12 a.m., depending on when each store traditionally closed.

Pharmacy hours will not change and fuel centers will open at 6 a.m. and close at either 10 or 11 p.m.

Senior and high-risk shopping hours will remain for the time being, but will be extended from 6-8 a.m. on Tuesday through Thursday each week.

While resuming regular store hours, protective measures will still remain in place.

These include:

Limiting store capacity

Enhanced daily sanitation, including cart sanitation

Plexiglass barriers at registers

Social distancing decals to encourage social distancing

Sanitizer stations throughout stores

Personal protective equipment (PPE), including masks, gloves and face shields provided for associates

Associate temperature monitoring

Continuing to expand curbside pickup and delivery services, as well as contactless payment solutions, like Kroger Pay

This change is for all of Kroger’s Mid-Atlantic Division, which includes Virginia and West Virginia, as well as parts of Tennessee, Kentucky and Ohio.