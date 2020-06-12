Kroger to resume normal hours starting Sunday
Stores will again open at 6 a.m.
ROANOKE, Va. – After months of an altered schedule, Krogers across the state will be back to normal this weekend.
Starting Sunday, June 14, stores will again open at 6 a.m. and close at either 10 p.m., 11 p.m. or 12 a.m., depending on when each store traditionally closed.
Pharmacy hours will not change and fuel centers will open at 6 a.m. and close at either 10 or 11 p.m.
Senior and high-risk shopping hours will remain for the time being, but will be extended from 6-8 a.m. on Tuesday through Thursday each week.
For your store’s hours, visit Kroger.com.
While resuming regular store hours, protective measures will still remain in place.
These include:
- Limiting store capacity
- Enhanced daily sanitation, including cart sanitation
- Plexiglass barriers at registers
- Social distancing decals to encourage social distancing
- Sanitizer stations throughout stores
- Personal protective equipment (PPE), including masks, gloves and face shields provided for associates
- Associate temperature monitoring
- Continuing to expand curbside pickup and delivery services, as well as contactless payment solutions, like Kroger Pay
This change is for all of Kroger’s Mid-Atlantic Division, which includes Virginia and West Virginia, as well as parts of Tennessee, Kentucky and Ohio.
