Man flown to hospital after being shot in Henry County

HENRY COUNTY, Va. – A 28-year-old Collinsville man is recovering after being shot in the chest late Thursday night.

At 11:49 p.m., the Martinsville/Henry County 911 Center received a call that someone had been shot at the South Creek Mobile Home Park, Collinsville, Virginia.

Deputies responded and found a man who had been shot lying in the road of the mobile home park.

He was flown to Carilion Roanoke Memorial Hospital where he is being treated.

During the investigation, authorities searched his home and found illegal drugs, which they seized, according to the Henry County Sheriff’s Office.

While the Sheriff’s Office identified the man in a news release, because he currently does not face any charges, 10 News is not releasing his name.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact the Henry County Sheriff’s Office at 276-638-8751.