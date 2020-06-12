Pulaski Yankees, entire Appalachian League season delayed indefinitely

PULASKI, Va. – Even as Virginia continues through a phased reopening, the coronavirus is affecting local sports.

The 2020 Appalachian League season is delayed indefinitely, the league announced on Friday.

The Pulaski Yankees are among the league’s teams that will be affected.

The league said it will be following CDC guidelines regarding when it will be safe to reopen.

READ THE FULL STATEMENT BELOW:

“Due to the ongoing COVID-19 Pandemic, the start of the 2020 Appalachian League season is being delayed indefinitely. The league and its clubs will continue to monitor the situation and work with our Major League Baseball® affiliates, while following the recommendations set forth by the Centers for Disease and Control Prevention (CDC) and adhering to local reopening guidelines. As always, the health and safety of the Appalachian League fans, players and staff members is our top priority.”