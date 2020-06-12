Woman found dead, homicide investigation underway in Pittsylvania County

PITTSYLVANIA COUNTY, Va. – Authorities are investigating a homicide after they found a woman dead in a Pittsylvania County home on Thursday afternoon, according to the Virginia State Police.

Someone called 911 from a home on Mount Cross Road just before 4:30 p.m. The caller said a woman had been killed and dispatch could hear gunshots being fired in the background, according to the Pittsylvania County Sheriff’s Office.

Authorities arrived on scene and found an armed man who refused to put down his gun. Shots were fired, according to state police.

State police said the man was flown to Carilion Roanoke Memorial Hospital with serious injuries.

Once authorities were able to safely get inside the house, they found a woman dead, according to state police. Two girls and a man who had been at the house earlier got to a neighbor’s house safely before authorities arrive on scene.

Virginia State Police is investigating both the woman’s death and the officer-officer involved shooting of the subject.