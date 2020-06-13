Highlands florist urges support for local shops as some take business to West Virginia

CLIFTON FORGE, Va. – After an area florist adjusted its model to survive the pandemic, the owner warned against protesting local businesses because of the mask rule.

Since March, The Flower Center in Clifton Forge has had to adapt its services to stay afloat.

They partnered with a local bakery to deliver cupcakes with flowers, and they’re also shipping bouquets for the first time.

The owner said people who are frustrated with Virginia’s mask requirement and pledging not to wear them while shopping are only hurting small businesses like 'mom and pop’ places.

“We’re close to West Virginia and a lot people are just jumping over the border because it’s like nothing ever happened over there, and over here we’re still very restricted, but if you continue to take all of your business to West Virginia, then the businesses here are not going to be here when you come back,” said Erin Huffman, The Flower Center owner.

Huffman said small businesses like The Flower Center are just doing what is required in Virginia.