Roanoke County Fire and Rescue respond to a house fire on Meadowlark Road

ROANOKE CO.,Va. – Roanoke County Fire and Rescue responded to a report of a residential structure fire in the 3900 block of Meadowlark Road around 5 p.m. Sunday.

Upon arrival, officials say they found heavy smoke coming from the front door and vents of the one-story home.

The fire was under control in less than 15 minutes.

Officials say the fire appears to have started in the basement.

Three adults are being displaced because of the fire.