Radford man dies, other driver flown to hospital after crash

WYTHE COUNTY, Va. – State police are investigating after they say a 50-year-old Radford man died Saturday afternoon in a two-vehicle crash in Wythe County.

Shortly before 3:30 p.m. on Route 69, less than a mile west of Route 52, a 1997 Honda Civic going east on Route 69 crossed the center line and hit a 2014 Ford Taurus going west head-on, according to police.

The driver of the Honda, Stacy Mulkey, of Radford, was not wearing a seat belt and died at the scene, according to police.

The other driver, Rebecca Woods, 41, of Max Meadows, was flown to Carilion Roanoke Memorial Hospital for treatment of serious injuries.

Police said Woods was wearing a seat belt at the time of the crash.

The Virginia State Police Wytheville Division Crash Reconstruction Team is assisting with the ongoing crash investigation.

Below is a map of the approximate location of the crash: