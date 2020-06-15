VDOT asks for feedback on US-460 improvements in Roanoke area

SALEM, Va. – The Virginia Department of Transportation is asking for feedback on improvements to US-460 in Roanoke and Roanoke County.

Officials are conducting an online survey in hopes to get some input on potential improvements along the portion of US-460 that goes from Williamson Road in Roanoke and Route 220 Alternate or Cloverdale Road in Roanoke County.

Instead of holding an in-person meeting as originally planned, VDOT has invited drivers to learn more about the proposed changes by watching a video presentation and taking part in an online survey by June 30. All of that information can be found here.

The goal of the study is to look into safety improvements and changes that will ease traffic flow. The portion of US-460 VDOT is focusing on averages 40,000 vehicles per day.