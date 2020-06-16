Bedford County child removed from home after wandering outside in just a diaper

BEDFORD COUNTY, Va. – Bedford County authorities removed a child from his or her home on Tuesday morning after receiving a call from a concerned citizen.

The 911 call, received Tuesday at 8:45 a.m., stated that a small child was wandering near the road in the Forest area, wearing only a diaper.

The child also had apparent injuries on his or her back.

Deputies and other emergency personnel responded, talked with the caller and checked on the well-being of the child.

The child’s home was found nearby and deputies requested Child Protective Services to respond who, after conducting an initial investigation, removed the child from the home.

This incident is still currently under investigation and charges may be pending.