Dads create Father’s Day fundraiser to help Feeding Southwest Virginia.

SALEM, Va. – For Father’s Day this year, some dads are teaming up with a Salem brewery to raise money for Feeding Southwest Virginia.

Originally, for every four-pack of beer bought from Olde Salem Brewing Company between Thursday and Sunday the group of dads planned to donate $3 to the food bank.

That has since been increased to $5 per four-pack.

Head Brewer Kevin Campbell said he’s never done anything like this before but he’s happy to help.

“We were going to invite them in and brew beer for Father’s Day, but with the pandemic going on we couldn’t do that. They still wanted something with the brewery and something to help out,” Campbell said.

If 150 four-packs are bought by Sunday, the dads will donate and extra $50.