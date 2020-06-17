Flash Flood Warning issued for Roanoke, Franklin, Bedford counties
Warning expires at 2:15 p.m.
BLACKSBURG, Va. – The National Weather Service has issued a Flash Flood Warning for Roanoke, Bedford and Franklin counties until 2:15 p.m.
Roanoke and Salem are also included in the warning.
Flooding of small creeks and streams, urban areas, highways, streets and underpasses as well as other drainage and low lying areas is expected.
Stay with 10 News for updates.
