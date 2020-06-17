59ºF

Flash Flood Warning issued for Roanoke, Franklin, Bedford counties

Warning expires at 2:15 p.m.

Samantha Smith, Digital Content Producer

Roanoke, Franklin and Bedford counties are covered under the warning (WSLS)

BLACKSBURG, Va. – The National Weather Service has issued a Flash Flood Warning for Roanoke, Bedford and Franklin counties until 2:15 p.m.

Roanoke and Salem are also included in the warning.

Flooding of small creeks and streams, urban areas, highways, streets and underpasses as well as other drainage and low lying areas is expected.

