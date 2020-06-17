Hollins restaurant will be closed for a few weeks after flooding

HOLLINS, Va – A Hollins restaurant owner has some work ahead of him after Wednesday’s heavy rain caused flooding.

The damage came after recently reopening after months of being closed due to COVID-19.

Don Ho’s owner Donnie Sutliff said he has not seen water damage this bad in nearly 20 years.

He estimates about 5 inches of rain got inside and caused damage to the restaurant.

“The coronavirus has been a stumbling block it’s been tough getting through that, it’ll be tough getting through this, but there’s a whole lot of people in this world that have it a whole lot worse than I do so we’ll be alright,” said Sutliff.

Don Ho’s has big plans in place to celebrate its 20th anniversary next month, but Sutliff said the restaurant will remained closed until further notice.

He expects clean up to take at least a couple of weeks.