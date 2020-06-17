Lawsuit challenging removal of Lee statue in Richmond won’t move forward

RICHMOND, Va. – A group of Richmond residents who filed a lawsuit challenging of the removal of the Robert E. Lee statue decided to file a notice of voluntary dismissal, which means the case will not move forward.

The residents, who live on Richmond’s Monument Avenue, filed the dismissal on Wednesday.

Virginia Attorney General Mark Herring removed this case to federal court within hours of its filing on Monday afternoon, according to his press secretary. It was originally filed in Richmond Circuit Court.

While the original lawsuit won’t move forward, a lawyer representing the group of Monument Ave residents told 8News that he filed “a new, but similar, action to block the removal” in Richmond Circuit Court on Wednesday.