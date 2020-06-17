59ºF

Man wanted for armed robbery, other charges after incident at Wytheville hotel

Moulder is wanted for armed robbery, assault and battery, obstruction of a 911 call and malicious wounding
WYTHEVILLE, Va. – Wytheville authorities are searching for a man who is wanted on several charges, including armed robbery.

According to police, Thorin Moulder has been charged with armed robbery, malicious wounding, assault and battery and obstruction of a 911 call.

Officers say the charges stem from an incident that happened on June 9 at the OYO Hotel on East Main Street in Wtheyville.

Anyone with information on Moulder’s location should call Det. Kelly White at 276-223-3300.

