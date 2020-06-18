Crews respond to crash involving fuel tanker leak in Pittsylvania County

GRETNA, Va. – Several local agencies sent crews to help with a crash in Gretna on Thursday morning involving a fuel spill from a tanker tractor-trailer.

It happened just before 10:45 a.m. on East Gretna Road, according to Gretna Fire & Rescue.

Crews said they arrived to find a fuel tanker tractor-trailer crashed on its side with a fuel leak and partially blocking the road.

Several other crews were dispatched to help with the fuel leak, including the Regional Hazardous Materials Team from the Danville Fire Department.

Members of our regional Hazardous Materials team are on scene in Pittsylvania County for an overturned tanker. Pictured are several members off loading fuel. pic.twitter.com/XIDkFBLmCE — Danville Fire Department (@DanvilleVaFire) June 17, 2020

As of 9 p.m. Thursday night, Gretna Fire & Rescue said crews were still working to clean up the leak. Fuel is being transferred to a separate fuel tanker on site.

State Route 40 was still closed as of 9 p.m. and authorities said it would remain closed for several more hours. VDOT has a detour in place.

Virginia State Police is investigating this crash.