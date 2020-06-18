Juneteenth is now a paid holiday for Lynchburg city employees
LYNCHBURG, Va. – The Lynchburg City Council has unanimously voted to make Juneteenth, a commemoration of the day slaves were legally freed in America, a paid holiday for all city employees.
Council members cited other localities making the move and the governor’s announcement that the day would be a paid holiday for state employees when explaining their decision.
Council will consider adding June 19 to the city holiday calendar beyond this year at a future date.
