74ºF

If you are disabled and need help with the Public File, call 540-512-1554.

Local News

Juneteenth is now a paid holiday for Lynchburg city employees

Samantha Smith, Digital Content Producer

Tags: Lynchburg
A photo of the statue of former U.S. President Abraham Lincoln at the Abraham Lincoln Memorial in Washington, D.C. Lincoln is known for abolishing slavery in 1863 by issuing the Emancipation Proclamation amid the Civil War.
A photo of the statue of former U.S. President Abraham Lincoln at the Abraham Lincoln Memorial in Washington, D.C. Lincoln is known for abolishing slavery in 1863 by issuing the Emancipation Proclamation amid the Civil War. (WDIV)

LYNCHBURG, Va. – The Lynchburg City Council has unanimously voted to make Juneteenth, a commemoration of the day slaves were legally freed in America, a paid holiday for all city employees.

Council members cited other localities making the move and the governor’s announcement that the day would be a paid holiday for state employees when explaining their decision.

Council will consider adding June 19 to the city holiday calendar beyond this year at a future date.

Copyright 2020 by WSLS 10 - All rights reserved.

About the Author: