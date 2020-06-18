South Boston furniture store damaged by floodwaters in span of 15 minutes

SOUTH BOSTON, Va. – Some businesses in Southside have a lot of work to do after Wednesday’s flooding.

Several businesses in the Hupps Mill Shopping Plaza in South Boston were flooded, including Badcock Furniture.

Some of the furniture and appliances in the showroom look like they could be cleaned up and sold, but the owner says everything in the showroom is likely a total loss.

Walking around, there’s mud and water all over the floor and the carpet is soaked through and through. According to the owner, everything happened in a span of 15 minutes.

Sandbags were put up out back when employees noticed water in the parking lot, but it was too little too late.

“A little bit of water was coming through, so they were trying to move some stuff out of the warehouse out to the showroom and everything,” said Howell Sides, owner of Badcock Furniture. “Eighteen minutes later, they called me. They were standing in front of the store because the water had already started rising. We actually got right at 19 inches of water.”

As for how long the store will be closed, the owner says he has no idea because he’s never been through anything like this before.