What’s News Today: COVID testing, bus terminal

ROANOKE, Va. – There’s free COVID-19 testing in Goshen today. Tests will be performed on a first-come, first-served basis. You don’t need an appointment. The tests are free. They’ll be done from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Goshen Carnival Grounds.

The Virginia Board of Education will meet today and review a memorandum of understanding with Danville City Schools. The school system has asked the state to review its programs and offer support for improvement. It could approve a plan, which includes consulting on spending, instructional programs and the hiring of a new superintendent.

Valley Metro holds an open house today to review plans for its transit center. You’ll have the chance to see conceptual renderings, information on appearance and temporary facilities. The Greater Roanoke Transit Company plans to move the bus station to Salem Avenue. Today’s meeting runs from 4:30 p.m. to 7 p.m. at Campbell Court.