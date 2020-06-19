Roanoke County students get hot spots to help provide high-speed internet

ROANOKE, Va – School leaders in Roanoke County are making sure students have high-speed internet access to help prepare them for next school year.

This week the county sent home 685 internet hot spots to families who need them. The chair of the school board said although this year’s budget took a hard hit from COVID-19, providing students with internet access is vital for education.

Each family was sent home with one hot spot to help provide high speed internet access for school work. (Copyright 2020 by WSLS 10 - All rights reserved.)

“We’re going to be offering some virtual lessons and the only way to do that is if you have internet access or high-speed internet access, otherwise you would never be able to participate in the lessons,” said Roanoke County School Board Chair Don Butzer.

The school division used money normally allocated to hire teachers to purchase the hot spots. Butzer said the county should have enough teachers for the upcoming school year. The superintendent hopes to be reimbursed by the county board of supervisors with funding it received from the CARES Act.