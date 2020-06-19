Watch “Frozen II” at Salem Civic Center lot turned drive-in theater

SALEM, Va. – A parking lot behind the Salem Civic Center will transform into a drive-in movie theater on Friday night.

The Salem Parks and Recreation Department is hosting “Frozen II.”

Gates open at 7:30 p.m. and the movie starts at dusk, around 9 p.m. The movie’s audio will be transmitted through FM radio.

Admission is free and the parking lot is limited to 50% capacity.

Cars will face the entrance of Salem Memorial Ballpark, lined up in every other parking spot to ensure proper social distancing.

Organizers ask guests to practice common sense social distancing and wear face coverings when they’re outside of their vehicles.

Guests can buy food and drinks from the Salem Red Sox grill at the beginning of the movie only, until about 9:30 p.m.

Click here for more guidelines.