Coronavirus doesn’t stop Virginia 4-H’s mission

ROANOKE, Va. – Virginia 4-H launched Camping Across the Commonwealth this week. It’s just one of the many ways 4-H is continuing programming despite the pandemic.

Virginia 4-H has taken their programming online, helping develop and educate kids with fun activities they can do from home. That can vary from hosting camp, to agriculture activities, even yoga classes for stress relief.

For families without internet access, there are options.

“We’ve also created opportunities for people to practice 4-H at home through at-home learning kits and camp-in-a box where young people can get the materials and supplies they need to be able to participate in those 4-H projects,” said Jeremy Johnson, state 4-H Leader for Virginia 4-H.

With the loss of in-person camps this summer, Virginia 4-H created a relief fund that you can donate to. Click here to donate.

Whether it’s preparing an animal project for the local fair or a teenager preparing to be a camp counselor, this time of year is usually a busy time for Virginia 4-H. This year there’s still plenty to get done, it’s just being done virtually.

Amber Wilson is the extension agent for 4-H programming in Franklin County. She tells 10 News they’re seeing a lot more new families joining online camp versus returning families.

Wilson believes they’re seeing that increase because parents are doing all they can to make sure their kids are still engaged this summer, regardless of the circumstances.

Wilson mentions doing activities virtually is tough for the kids because they can’t meet in person, but that’s also the reason programming couldn’t be put on hold.

“That’s why it was so important for us to switch to virtual programming so that we could still maintain some of the normalcy the kids are used to and give them an avenue to still reach out and connect with one another,” said Wilson.

There are still camp opportunities to sign your kids up for. Click here to learn more about how to register.