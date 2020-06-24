Help New River Valley nonprofits through online giving day

CHRISTIANSBURG, Va. – As you’re reading this, donations are rolling in for the Community Foundation of the New River Valley’s 7th annual online giving day, Give Local NRV.

You have until 11:59 Wednesday night to donate to a New River Valley nonprofit or cause that speaks to you. The minimum amount to give is $5 to any of the more than 100 nonprofits.

The financial goal for Give Local NRV is $325,000.

This year is significant because of COVID-19. A lot of nonprofits saw a larger demand and lost fundraising opportunities to the pandemic, but you can help out.

Early giving started June 1 and gave Give Local NRV a more than $100,000 head start to meeting their goal.

“This represents an important opportunity for them (local nonprofits) to make up that lost revenue but also to tell their story about what they’re able to do during COVID-19 and in many cases how they’re able to serve more people amidst a pandemic,” said executive director Jessica Wirgau.

Since 2014, this online giving day has raised $1.2 million for nonprofits in the New River Valley.

Community Foundation of the New River Valley is not only hosting the online giving day, they’re giving too. They have $10,000 in incentives to give. For a look at some of those contests for nonprofits to win that money and prizes, click here.

Wirgau said the amount you give is important but it’s more about how many people give.

“It’s about the number of people coming together as a community to contribute what they can. So the minimum amount on the website is $5 and if we get a lot of people giving $5 that’s going to add up quickly so whatever folks can give that really makes an impact.”

To find a cause or nonprofit to donate to, click here.