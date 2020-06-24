Million-dollar lottery ticket sold in Floyd

FLOYD COUNTY, Va. – Check your glove compartments — a ticket from Tuesday’s Mega Millions drawing was purchased in Floyd, and is worth $1 million.

According to lottery officials, the winning ticket was bought at the Food Lion at 350 West Main Street in Floyd with the winning numbers 6-20-37-40-48. The only number they missed was the mega ball number, which was 15.

The ticket was reportedly the only one nationwide to match the first five numbers in Tuesday night’s drawing.

No ticket in Virginia or anywhere else across the country matched all six numbers, so the jackpot grows to around $44 million for Friday night’s drawing.

The lucky winner has 180 days to claim their prize.