Roanoke man facing additional charges after alleged attack on realtor

BEDFORD COUNTY, Va. – A man who is in jail after police said he attacked a local realtor during an open house on Saturday is facing more charges.

34-year-old Dustin Holdren, of Roanoke, is now facing felony charges of robbery and attempted rape, in addition to the initial charge of aggravated malicious wounding, according to the Office of the Bedford County Commonwealth’s Attorney.

Lenora Farrington with Keller Williams Realty of Forest was hospitalized after the attack.

The Bedford County Sheriff’s Office and the Bedford County Commonwealth’s Attorney’s Office announced the new charges on Wednesday.

The robbery charge has a range of sentencing from five years to life. The attempted rape charge has a maximum sentence of ten years.

Holdren is being held at the Blue Ridge Regional Jail in Bedford.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to contact the Bedford County Sheriff’s Office at 540-586-4800 or the Bedford County Commonwealth’s Attorney’s Office at 540-586-7628.