South Boston Speedway cancels season opener

Season opener was scheduled for Saturday

Colter Anstaett, Reporter

HALIFAX COUNTY, Va. – You’ll have to wait a little longer to see cars on the track at South Boston Speedway.

The track announced Wednesday afternoon Saturday’s season opener and the accompanying fireworks show have been canceled.

Anyone who bought a ticket will get a refund.

According to track officials, they made the decision because of the restrictions of Phase 3 of Governor Ralph Northam’s plan to reopen Virginia and “implications to the speedway’s insurance coverage.”

Phase 3 is scheduled to begin July 1.

