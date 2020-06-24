Woman who claimed to have “the virus,” spit on Montgomery County deputy sentenced to four months

BLACKSBURG, Va. – A woman who claimed to have “the virus” and spit on a Montgomery County deputy has been sentenced to a four-month jail term, according to Commonwealth’s Attorney Mary Pettit.

Authorities say a deputy tried to serve a warrant on Margie High, 54, at the Speedway Midway in Blacksburg on April 13, but High refused to get out of her car.

High reportedly told the deputy that she was not going anywhere, and the deputy says he tried to remove the key from her ignition. Authorities say High then started screaming that the deputy was assaulting her and started beeping her horn in an attempt to get the attention of other customers at the gas station.

The deputy then says he called for backup.

After the second deputy tried to talk with her to no avail, they say they were able to remove her from the car and place her in handcuffs.

While the two deputies were placing High in handcuffs, they say she told them she had “the virus” and spit in the first deputy’s face.

She continued, saying “oh, I got the virus,” as she coughed towards the deputies, according to Pettitt.

According to Pettitt, High was sentenced to 12 months with eight suspended, a $250 fine and 12 months of supervised probation for assault and battery. She was also charged with a misdemeanor obstruction charge with 12 months suspended, a $250 fine and 24 months of supervised probation.