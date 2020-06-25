Botetourt County market temporarily closing over employee sickness

FINCASTLE, Va. – “Out of an abundance of caution,” Heritage Family Market is temporarily closing its doors because some of its employees are sick.

While none of the market’s employees have tested positive for COVID-19, the store says some are waiting for results after taking a coronavirus test.

The market, which is located along US 220 in Fincastle, will deep clean and sanitize before it reopens.

There is no word on when it will reopen.