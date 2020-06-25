82ºF

If you are disabled and need help with the Public File, call 540-512-1554.

Local News

Gov. Northam signs ceremonial bill to help knock down hunger in Virginia

He signed the bills on Thursday

Magdala Louissaint, Lynchburg Bureau Reporter

Tags: Ralph Northam, Food Insecurity
In a virtual town hall Gov. Ralph Northam signed two bills into legislation to help Virginians in underserved rural and urban communities have better access to food.
In a virtual town hall Gov. Ralph Northam signed two bills into legislation to help Virginians in underserved rural and urban communities have better access to food. (Copyright 2020 by WSLS 10 - All rights reserved.)

LYNCHBURG, Va. – Virginia Gov. Ralph Northam is joining forces with several state leaders and community leaders across the state to help those in need.

In a virtual town hall on Thursday, Northam signed two bills into legislation to help Virginians in undeserved rural and urban communities have better access to food.

He said $1.25 million of the money will be managed by the Department of Agriculture to help create programs.

“This is a unique strategy that uses agriculture and food to create economic opportunities in healthy neighborhoods. It seeks to build community access, pride and power to by and within historically marginalized communities,” Northam said.

Copyright 2020 by WSLS 10 - All rights reserved.

About the Author: