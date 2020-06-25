Gov. Northam signs ceremonial bill to help knock down hunger in Virginia

LYNCHBURG, Va. – Virginia Gov. Ralph Northam is joining forces with several state leaders and community leaders across the state to help those in need.

In a virtual town hall on Thursday, Northam signed two bills into legislation to help Virginians in undeserved rural and urban communities have better access to food.

He said $1.25 million of the money will be managed by the Department of Agriculture to help create programs.

“This is a unique strategy that uses agriculture and food to create economic opportunities in healthy neighborhoods. It seeks to build community access, pride and power to by and within historically marginalized communities,” Northam said.